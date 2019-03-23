See All Psychiatrists in New York City, NY
Dr. Stephan Quentzel, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small New York City, NY
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephan Quentzel, MD

Dr. Stephan Quentzel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quentzel's Office Locations

    10 Union Sq E, New York City, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-8602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 23, 2019
Dr. Quentzel is an encouraging coach and carefully listener. He is always pushing to make my life better. He is also a genius in the prescription of medicine and addition of supplements. My response under his care, after many years of struggle, has been life changing.
About Dr. Stephan Quentzel, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699817080
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Quentzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Quentzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quentzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quentzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quentzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quentzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

