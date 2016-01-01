Overview

Dr. Stephan Simonian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Simonian works at BRAND GOOD CARE MEDICAL INCORPORATIO in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.