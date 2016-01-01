Dr. Stephan Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephan Simonian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephan Simonian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Simonian works at
Locations
-
1
Stephan Simonian MD Apc1141 N Brand Blvd Ste 306, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 551-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonian?
About Dr. Stephan Simonian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1104924208
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonian works at
Dr. Simonian has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simonian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.