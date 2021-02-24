Overview of Dr. Stephan Sweet, MD

Dr. Stephan Sweet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Sweet works at Ocean Orthopedic Surgery in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.