Dr. Stephan Sweet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephan Sweet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Ocean Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine168 N Brent St Ste 505, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-4116
Solar Health Doctors2100 Solar Dr Ste 102, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 988-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I was referred to Dr. Sweet and had to make a 2 hour drive each way per visit but I am extremely happy with my decision. All of the care prior, during & post surgery was amazing. I always felt very comfortable with Dr. Sweet and had a very successful surgery to repair my torn labrum, which included detaching/reattaching my bicep. I would highly recommend Dr. Sweet to anyone
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UCLA
- USC/Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
