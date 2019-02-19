Dr. Stephanee Hethumuni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hethumuni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanee Hethumuni, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanee Hethumuni, MD
Dr. Stephanee Hethumuni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Hethumuni's Office Locations
H K Pediatrics101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 404, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 722-6861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s absolutely amazing! As soon as she sees a potential threat to your health she takes no risks in waiting and will send you out right away to get tested. She is OG, and I always feel comfortable when I visit her. This woman deserves an award!
About Dr. Stephanee Hethumuni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hethumuni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hethumuni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hethumuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hethumuni speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hethumuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hethumuni.
