Overview of Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO

Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Adam works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.