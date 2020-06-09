See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO

Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Adam works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adam's Office Locations

    Summit Medical Group
    140 Park Ave Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932
(973) 404-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr Adam repaired my 100% torn Achilles tendon. It's working like new and I'm able to resume all physical activities with no pain or limitations. Dr Adam is extremely caring and pleasant to deal with, in addition to being a competent surgeon.
    Vincent (Jim) Robertiello — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447459292
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adam has seen patients for Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

