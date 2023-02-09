See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (39)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD

Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Akbari works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akbari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax
    8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-5390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Dr Akbari is very clear and straightforward in presenting what needs to be done, or not done, to increase the likelihood of better health outcomes and reduced pain.
    — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558336081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program, Boston, MA
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Surgical Service, Boston, MA
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akbari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akbari works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Akbari’s profile.

    Dr. Akbari has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

