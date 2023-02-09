Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Akbari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Akbari is very clear and straightforward in presenting what needs to be done, or not done, to increase the likelihood of better health outcomes and reduced pain.
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program, Boston, MA
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Surgical Service, Boston, MA
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Akbari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbari works at
Dr. Akbari has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.