Dr. Stephanie Alessi-Larosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Alessi-Larosa, MD
Dr. Stephanie Alessi-Larosa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Alessi-Larosa works at
Dr. Alessi-Larosa's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1009, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4330
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group32 SEYMOUR ST, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4330
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4330
Brighton Clinic8273 Grand River Rd Ste 210, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 522-6080Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alessi Larosa is very approachable and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Stephanie Alessi-Larosa, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
