Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (82)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO

Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Almeida works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Almeida's Office Locations

    Einstein Ob/Gyn at Rising Sun Avenue
    7201 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
    Einstein Ob/Gyn at Mayfair
    7131 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
First Trimester Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

First Trimester Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sickle Cell Disease
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endocervical Curettage
Endometriosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Open
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Pap Smear
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 82 ratings
Patient Ratings (82)
5 Star
(67)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
About Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750450839
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Almeida has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Almeida works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Almeida’s profile.

82 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

