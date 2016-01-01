See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD

Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Baer works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063544062
    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baer works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Baer’s profile.

    Dr. Baer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

