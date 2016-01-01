Overview

Dr. Stephanie Bakaysa, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Bakaysa works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Meriden, CT, West Hartford, CT, Norwich, CT and New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.