Dr. Stephanie Bakaysa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakaysa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Bakaysa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Bakaysa, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Bakaysa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prenatal Testing Center85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave Ste 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
5
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
6
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 972-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakaysa?
About Dr. Stephanie Bakaysa, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1134449697
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakaysa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakaysa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakaysa works at
Dr. Bakaysa has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakaysa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bakaysa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakaysa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakaysa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakaysa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.