Dr. Bayers accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Bayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Bayers, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Bayers works at
Locations
-
1
Derm Institute of Chicago920 N York Rd Ste 100, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (312) 319-1978
-
2
Advanced Skin and Mohs Surgery Center Sc331 W Surf St Ste 912, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 281-0046
- 3 4905 Old Orchard Ctr Lowr Level, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (312) 319-1978
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayers?
Dr. Bayers was professional and thorough. She was able to perform medical and cosmetic services. She answered all my questions during my visit and I didn't feel rushed. I appreciated her attention to detail and knowledge of treatment options. I highly recommend Dr. Bayers!
About Dr. Stephanie Bayers, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1346668902
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayers works at
Dr. Bayers has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.