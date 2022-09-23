See All Ophthalmologists in Hicksville, NY
Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD

Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Total Eye Care - Parent in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

    Stephanie K. Becker M.d. PC
    120 Bethpage Rd Ste 102, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 681-2220
    Syosset Hospital
    221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1477630390
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

