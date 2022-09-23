Overview of Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD

Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Total Eye Care - Parent in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.