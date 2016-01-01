Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Becker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Internal Medicine West9330 Park West Blvd Ste 402, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-3003
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
