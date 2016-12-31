Overview of Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD

Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.