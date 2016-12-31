Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD
Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Psychiatry - Behavioral Care720 Gracern Rd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 296-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You feel like she genuinely cares about you and if she can't provide the level of care or specific treatment you need, she will work with her team to find who can.
About Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508809831
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
