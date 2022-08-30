Overview

Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at West Frisco Health & Wellness in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.