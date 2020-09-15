Overview of Dr. Stephanie Bergstein, MD

Dr. Stephanie Bergstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Bergstein works at Meridian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.