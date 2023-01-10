Overview of Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD

Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Blank works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.