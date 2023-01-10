Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD
Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank's Office Locations
-
1
The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blank?
Dr. Blank saved my life! I have/had a rare and very aggressive tumor IIIC with a horrid prognosis. Thanks to her it has been 10 years and against all ODDS I am alive and well, She was compassionate, thorough, tell you like it is, and supportive. She did an amazing surgery and treatment I only have to give Dr. Blank many thanks I am grateful!
About Dr. Stephanie Blank, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish
- Female
- 1043211626
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blank using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blank speaks Cantonese, French, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.