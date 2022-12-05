See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Stephanie Block, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Block, MD

Dr. Stephanie Block, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Silver Spring, MD. 

Dr. Block works at Neurology Center in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Potomac, MD and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Block's Office Locations

    The Neurology Center
    3801 International Dr Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
    The Neurology Center
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
    The Neurology Center
    10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
    THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Dec 05, 2022
    I was very pleased with my visit with Dr. Block. She was approachable, attentive, and answered my questions patiently and thoroughly. I never felt rushed even though my history was rather complex and lengthy (I was visiting due to numbness in my extremities). She clearly explained the next steps and possible outcomes. She discussed different options and the pros and cons of each. I could not be more satisfied with the level of care I recieved.
    About Dr. Stephanie Block, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659698769
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Block has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Block has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

