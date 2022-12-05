Dr. Block has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Block, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Block, MD
Dr. Stephanie Block, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Silver Spring, MD.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block's Office Locations
1
The Neurology Center3801 International Dr Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 562-7200
2
The Neurology Center1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 562-7200
3
The Neurology Center10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 562-7200
4
THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 562-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my visit with Dr. Block. She was approachable, attentive, and answered my questions patiently and thoroughly. I never felt rushed even though my history was rather complex and lengthy (I was visiting due to numbness in my extremities). She clearly explained the next steps and possible outcomes. She discussed different options and the pros and cons of each. I could not be more satisfied with the level of care I recieved.
About Dr. Stephanie Block, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1659698769
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Block has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
