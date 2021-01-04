See All Rheumatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (48)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD

Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Booth works at Austin Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Assoc Llp in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Booth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Assoc Llp
    1301 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-3631

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356300990
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Booth works at Austin Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Assoc Llp in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Booth’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

