Dr. Stephanie Brazus, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Brazus, MD
Dr. Stephanie Brazus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ind U Sch Med and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Dr. Brazus' Office Locations
Riverview Health Physicians OB/GYN355 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brazus is incredibly thorough. Takes time to listen and knows a lot about everything!
About Dr. Stephanie Brazus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1407833882
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp
- St Vincent Hosp
- Ind U Sch Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brazus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brazus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazus has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazus.
