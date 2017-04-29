Overview of Dr. Stephanie Brinker, MD

Dr. Stephanie Brinker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Brinker works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.