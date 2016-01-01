Dr. Stephanie Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Brown, MD
Dr. Stephanie Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Advanced Women's Care3928 Washington Rd Ste 230, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-1866
Arthur Signorella MD1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 213, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (724) 941-1866
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104925544
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.