Overview of Dr. Stephanie Bui, MD

Dr. Stephanie Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Bui works at UCLA Health Brentwood Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.