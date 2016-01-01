Overview

Dr. Stephanie Candale, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Candale works at Santa Monica UCLA Parkside in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.