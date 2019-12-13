Overview of Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD

Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Carinci works at AH Deland-Central Florida Neurologic Consultants in Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.