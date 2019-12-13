Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carinci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD
Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Dr. Carinci's Office Locations
Office742 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carinci is a very pleasant and caring person. She is easy to talk to and makes me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Stephanie Carinci, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Sleep Medicine
