Overview of Dr. Stephanie Carl, MD

Dr. Stephanie Carl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Carl works at TRINITY CLINIC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.