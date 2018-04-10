See All Podiatrists in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. Stephanie Carollo, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (27)
Map Pin Small Shelby Township, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Carollo, DPM

Dr. Stephanie Carollo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Carollo works at Tender Foot and Ankle Care PLLC in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carollo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shelby Township Office
    48467 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 298-1585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Messa
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2018
    I had a lot of foot pain. After one visit the doctor helped get rid of the pain. Even though she was getting ready for maternity leave she still made time to see her patients and did not rush things. Her staff is equally fantastic and helpful and accommodating!
    Rochester Hills, Michigan — Apr 10, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Carollo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245404227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Carollo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carollo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carollo works at Tender Foot and Ankle Care PLLC in Shelby Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Carollo’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carollo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carollo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

