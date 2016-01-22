See All Family Doctors in Corona, CA
Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Changchien works at Office in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    770 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Grace Family Health
    24910 Las Brisas Rd Ste 105, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 231-1385
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2016
    She is a quality and caring doctor. The only one in that office I have found.
    Fred O'Keefe in Murrieta, CA — Jan 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205061835
    Education & Certifications

    • O'Connor Hospital
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
