Dr. Stephanie Chin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Genesis OB/GYN2424 N Wyatt Dr Ste 260, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Genesis Obgyn PC4881 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
Dr. Chin was the first doctor to diagnose a heart murmur for me during an annual visit years ago. She has a friendly and kind demeanor every visit! She is very knowledgeable and really cares. I highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Of Az College Of Med
- Hahnemann University
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
