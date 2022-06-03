Overview of Dr. Stephanie Clark, MD

Dr. Stephanie Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Clark works at Briarwood Medical Group in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.