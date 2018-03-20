Dr. Stephanie Clop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Clop, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Aldie, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
National Spine and Pain Centers24560 Southpoint Dr Ste 120, Aldie, VA 20105 Directions (571) 470-8118Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
National Spine and Pain Centers8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 308, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (571) 470-8119Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
National Spine and Pain Centers1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5076Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Clop is an very knowledgeable, I went to her office unable to walk due to an unsuccessful knee replacement. Today I can walk with a walker all of the treatments (Botox and physical therapy) that was recommended. I look forward to my future treatments.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Tx Health Science Center|University Tx Health Science Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
