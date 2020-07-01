Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- AR
- North Little Rock
- Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD
Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Cody works at
Locations
-
1
Practice Plus3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 202-6800
-
2
Baptist Health Family Clinic-Hillcrest2601 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-4357
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood Pressure Management
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Women’s Sexual Health Management
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cody?
Dr. Stephanie Cody is an outstanding physician, who truly cares for her patients. She listens and researches the best courses of action for you to achieve optimal health through a wholistic approach. I highly recommend Se. Cody. ! My husband is also a patient and receives the same treatment. He too appreciates her wholistic approach to optimal health. The entire staff has been first rate, RN Kelly is quick to answer and send messages. The receptionist (sorry for not remembering her name) is also first rate. We recommended Dr. Cody and her team to our new neighbor and she has been thrilled with their professionalism.
About Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1275632903
Education & Certifications
- Uams Ahec/ Pinebluff
- University Ark Med Scis Ahec
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cody works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.