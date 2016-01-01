Dr. Stephanie Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Cooper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Cooper, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cardiovascular Disease
