Overview of Dr. Stephanie Costa, MD

Dr. Stephanie Costa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Costa works at Kingsdale Gynecologic Assocs in Columbus, OH with other offices in Powell, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.