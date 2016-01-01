Dr. Stephanie Cotell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Cotell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Cotell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cotell works at
Locations
Northeast Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center925 N Hamilton Rd Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 473-9519
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Cotell, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922093459
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
