Dr. Stephanie Coulter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3969Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr. Coulter and her staff are very professional, knowledgeable and helpful. I am very grateful to have Dr. Coulter as my physician,
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376566273
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
