Overview of Dr. Stephanie Crabtree, MD

Dr. Stephanie Crabtree, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Crabtree works at Office in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.