Dr. Stephanie Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Cummings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Cummings, MD
Dr. Stephanie Cummings, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Providence, NJ.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings' Office Locations
-
1
Summit Health890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8799
-
2
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8799Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
Amazing doctor. Did way more for me than I ever expected. I am so grateful to have found a doctor that really cares and I can trust. She takes her time and is so understanding. Go to her you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Stephanie Cummings, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548598063
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.