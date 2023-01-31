See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Smithfield, RI
Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD

Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smithfield, RI. 

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    41 Sanderson Rd Ste 204, Smithfield, RI 02917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 519-3335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?

    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Curry was the best. I've struggled to get my type 2 diabetes under control. She was able to get my levels down and keep them down. Highly recommend her
    Dwayne — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curry to family and friends

    Dr. Curry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD.

    About Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508152778
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curry has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephanie Curry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.