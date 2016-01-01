Dr. Stephanie Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Dailey, MD
Dr. Stephanie Dailey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Dailey's Office Locations
Kidney Care Consultants Psc716 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 425-9121
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
Cleanse Clinic Psc9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 104, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 595-7744
Preston6500 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 595-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
