Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Dalton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Dalton, DO
Dr. Stephanie Dalton, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton's Office Locations
St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Emgncv - Crestview Hills2670 Chancellor Dr Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 957-0052
Journey Recovery Center - Crestview Hills351 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 957-0052
Urgent Care Greendale1640 Flossie Dr, Greendale, IN 47025 Directions (859) 957-0052
St. Elizabeth Physicians2626 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076 Directions (859) 957-0052
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Stephanie Dalton, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043579766
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.