Dr. De Jesus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD
Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. De Jesus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. De Jesus' Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area House Calls1501 N Amburn Rd Ste 9, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (281) 218-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Jesus?
About Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700870193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Jesus accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jesus works at
Dr. De Jesus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jesus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jesus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jesus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.