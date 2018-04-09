See All Pediatricians in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Stephanie Denton, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Denton, MD

Dr. Stephanie Denton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Children's of Alabama.

Dr. Denton works at Children's Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Denton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Medical Group
    2316 7th Ave S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 251-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Children's of Alabama

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2018
    Dr. Denton is wonderful! I highly recommend her!!!
    M. Wiener in Birmingham — Apr 09, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Denton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033138748
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ala
    Internship
    • University of Alabama Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
