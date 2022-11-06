Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detlefsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD
Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Detlefsen works at
Dr. Detlefsen's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Interstate Specialty Pharmacy3550 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 331-6440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Detlefsen?
caring, compassionate, very bright, sensitive
About Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831209980
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Detlefsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detlefsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detlefsen works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Detlefsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detlefsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detlefsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detlefsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.