Overview

Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Diamond works at Saye Gette/Dimond Drmtlgy Assoc in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.