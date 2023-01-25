Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Livonia16826 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (313) 678-8650Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
Great visit with Dr. Diamond!
About Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710140785
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State Univ Som
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diamond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.