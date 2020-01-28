See All Pediatricians in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Stephanie Dos Santos, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Dos Santos, MD

Dr. Stephanie Dos Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.

Dr. Dos Santos works at Advanced Pediatrics Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dos Santos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pediatrics Group LLC
    5 Summit Ave Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2020
    Melissa Hernandez — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Stephanie Dos Santos, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1093740458
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • Universidad Nacional De Asuncion, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Dos Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dos Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dos Santos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dos Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dos Santos works at Advanced Pediatrics Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dos Santos’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dos Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dos Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dos Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dos Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

