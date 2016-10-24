Dr. Drobac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Drobac works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore University Healthsystem9977 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8508Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Radiology Clinic - Vernon Hills225 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 663-8508
-
3
Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance - Pediatric Immediate Care3232 Lake Ave Ste 330, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 663-8508Monday11:00am - 9:00pmTuesday11:00am - 9:00pmWednesday11:00am - 9:00pmThursday11:00am - 9:00pmFriday11:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drobac?
She correctly diagnosed me with Grave's disease, and gave me effective treatment right away. I've had doctors give me incorrect, and just insane levels of medicine before, but she gave the best amount. And since then, i have felt 10 times better. Even though she's extremely busy, she took the time to see me when i showed up 3 hours early due to a schedule mix-up on my end. THAT was something genuinely unique to her, ive never had a doctor do that before. See her, she's amazing.
About Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801961602
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drobac accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drobac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drobac works at
Dr. Drobac speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drobac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drobac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drobac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drobac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.