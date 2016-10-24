See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.8 (13)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Drobac works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL and Wilmette, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Healthsystem
    9977 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8508
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Radiology Clinic - Vernon Hills
    225 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8508
  3. 3
    Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance - Pediatric Immediate Care
    3232 Lake Ave Ste 330, Wilmette, IL 60091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8508
    Monday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Precocious Puberty
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Precocious Puberty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Drobac?

    Oct 24, 2016
    She correctly diagnosed me with Grave's disease, and gave me effective treatment right away. I've had doctors give me incorrect, and just insane levels of medicine before, but she gave the best amount. And since then, i have felt 10 times better. Even though she's extremely busy, she took the time to see me when i showed up 3 hours early due to a schedule mix-up on my end. THAT was something genuinely unique to her, ive never had a doctor do that before. See her, she's amazing.
    Aiden in Chicago, IL — Oct 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Drobac to family and friends

    Dr. Drobac's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Drobac

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD.

    About Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801961602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drobac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drobac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drobac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drobac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drobac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drobac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephanie Drobac, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.