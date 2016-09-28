Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD
Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke's Office Locations
- 1 620 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 257-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Duke's for mant years. No doctor has ever been so patient. She takes the time to explain every procedure and won't let you leave her office until you insist that you have no additional questions for her.
About Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- NEW YORK MED COLL
