Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD

Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    620 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (732) 257-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr. Duke's for mant years. No doctor has ever been so patient. She takes the time to explain every procedure and won't let you leave her office until you insist that you have no additional questions for her.
    East Brunswick, NJ — Sep 28, 2016
    Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982756961
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duke has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

