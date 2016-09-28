Overview of Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD

Dr. Stephanie Duke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.