Overview

Dr. Stephanie Dunlap, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Dunlap works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.