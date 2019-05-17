Dr. Stephanie Dunlap, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Dunlap, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Dunlap, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center937 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunlap?
She saved my life and helped get me back on my feet. I was admitted to MCG with heart failure on Jan. 6, 2019. Dr Dunlap was excellent in treating my heart condition and enabled me to resume my life. My heart is performing as it should and I feel great.
About Dr. Stephanie Dunlap, DO
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1376568675
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dunlap using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Dr. Dunlap has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.